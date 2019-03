MCCONNELLS, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today we are going down on the farm in Historic Brattonsville to learn more about its upcoming Children’s Day on the Farm. The family-friendly event is Saturday, March 30th starting at 10 AM. Learn more here!

