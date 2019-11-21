The Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill is also recognizing Homelessness and Hunger Awareness week.

They’re hosting an open discussion with the community about youth homelessness and their Crossroads program.

Those in the audience this Wednesday watched a video following three teenagers in Chicago as they battle homelessness and learning this issue hits a lot closer to home than they might have realized.

Children’s Attention Home leaders say there are many young people battling hunger in our area.

They say it’s important for the community to be aware of the issue and find ways to support kids in their greatest times of need.