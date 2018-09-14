ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Nearly 30 children were evacuated from a group home in Charleston, coming here for safety from Hurricane Florence.
The Children’s Attention Home has made room despite being at capacity, and officials say it’s a squeeze but it’s working.
Because of privacy laws we are not showing you the faces of the children but CN2’s Alexandria Savage is still able to share their story.
Children Evacuate Charleston
