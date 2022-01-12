Chief Buildings Investing $22 Million in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A premier metal building system manufacturer announced on this Wednesday plans to establish operations in Lancaster county is investing $22 Million and creating 102 new jobs over the next five years.

Chief Buildings, a subsidiary of Chief Industries, Inc, was founded in 1966 and is described as a nationwide leader in low-rise, non-residential metal building systems.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Chief Buildings, a subsidiary of Chief Industries, Inc. and a premier metal building system manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Lancaster County. The company’s $22.1 million investment will create 102 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 1966, Chief Buildings is a nationwide leader in low-rise, non-residential metal building systems. The company’s custom-engineered steel solutions optimize and integrate steel framing, roofing and walls.

Located at 992 Quality Drive in Lancaster, Chief Buildings’ new state-of-the-art Lancaster County operations will expand the company’s footprint in the Southeast and increase service to its authorized builder network.

Operations are expected to be online in October 2022. Individuals interested in learning more about Chief Buildings should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Lancaster County to assist with costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Lancaster was the ideal location to expand our operations. The expansion is a logical step in our business growth strategy and helps to ensure we meet the needs of our stakeholders. This project in Lancaster would not be possible without the support from the Lancaster County Department of Economic Development and South Carolina Department of Commerce.” -Chief Industries Chairman of the Board, CEO and President DJ Eihusen

“South Carolina’s talented workforce, ideal location and business-friendly environment continue to recruit top companies. We welcome Chief Buildings to Lancaster County, and look forward to their success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to grow at record pace, and we are excited to welcome Chief Buildings to the roster of companies that make premier products within our borders. Chief Buildings’ $22.1 million investment and creation of 102 new jobs in Lancaster County are cause for celebration, and we look forward to what the future has in store for them.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Chief Buildings will be an exceptional addition to Lancaster County’s manufacturing community. Since our initial meeting with Chief Industries’ CEO DJ Eihusen and his team in September, we realized just how special of a company we were recruiting and committed to securing the project. This third-generation, family-owned business is not only a leader in their industry, but in the communities in which they operate. Lancaster County couldn’t be more appreciative of their decision to bring these outstanding manufacturing jobs here, and we look forward to being a partner with them as they grow their operation here over the coming years.” -Lancaster County Department of Economic Development Executive Director James Gilbert

“We are thrilled that Chief Buildings has selected Lancaster County for their new facility! Chief Buildings’ investment in the I-77 region, after an extensive, multi-state site selection process, sends a clear message that this is an ideal location to do business, especially for small and midsized manufacturers. Welcome to South Carolina!” -SC I-77 Alliance President and CEO Steven Pearce

