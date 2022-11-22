Chester Woman Cooks 35th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner For Those In Need

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some are giving in Chester on this Tuesday and have been for more than 3 decades.

Bobbie Brown helped cook her 35th annual thanksgiving dinner at Cedar Grove Baptist Church to be given out to senior citizens, the homeless, and anyone in need of a hot meal.

She says her tradition began after she volunteered to serve thanksgiving dinners, and it has grown ever since.

Her family helps with the cooking, and they even find organizations to donate to like the Department of Social Services, and senior services, but all who are hungry are welcome.

This is the first time Brown has held the dinner since the COVID-19 Pandemic, but even then she found a way to feed people by using gift baskets.