Chester Schools Preparing For LEAP Days To Prepare Students For Upcoming School Year

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County School District Board of School Trustees has approved the week of August 3rd through 7th as the district’s LEAP days.

See below in a Facebook post for more information.

Dear Parents,

The South Carolina General Assembly has approved funding for five additional days before the start of the 2020-2021 school year for students in grades Pre-K through 8th grade. These days have been identified as Learn, Evaluate, Analyze and Prepare (LEAP). The Chester County School District Board of School Trustees approved the week of August 3-7th as our district’s LEAP days.

Students will be divided up so that only half attend at one time, either on August 3-4 or August 5-6. Parents will be notified which two days their child will attend by school administration. All current social distancing guidelines will be followed. Your child may wear a mask, and this is encouraged for older students, but not mandatory. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Bus transportation will be provided.

The Chester County School District will use the LEAP days to focus on the following:

Revisiting prior content and skills

Diagnostic activities

Data analysis

Social and emotional well-being

Review of Individual Education Plans (IEPs)

Establishing routines and procedures relating to Covid-19 (ex: social distancing)

Schedule for the week of August 3-7:

August 3-4: ½ of the students in a teacher’s class will attend.

August 5-6: the other ½ of the students in a teacher’s class will attend.

August 7: teachers will analyze student assessment results and make plans for the first day of school on August 17 for virtual and/or face-to-face.

Attendance on these two days is not mandatory, but please allow your child to attend! This will be a great opportunity for your child to meet their teacher, see friends, and for teachers to assess your child’s academic and social/emotional strengths and weaknesses.

Please visit our link to view the printable version of the calendar.