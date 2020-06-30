UPDATE: Missing 72-Year-Old Woman From Chester Found Safe

UPDATE: Dorothy McClurkin has been found safe, according to Chester City officials.

CHESTER, S.C. — The city of Chester is asking for the public’s help to locate 72-year-old Dorothy McClurkin who was reported missing on Monday, June 29th.

Both family and friends said they hadn’t seen or heard from McClurkin in over a week.

The woman was last known to be at her residence at 297 Center Street.

McClurkin is 5’6″ and weighs 214 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of McClurkin, you’re asked to call the Chester Police Department at 803-581-2677.