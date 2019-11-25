Chester Police Offering Support For Officers, Community After Fatal Wal-Mart Shooting

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed by an officer at the Wal-Mart on the J A Cochran Bypass over the weekend.

The coroner has released the name of the man killed in the officer-involved shooting. He’s been identified as Ariane McCree. Authorities have no released the name of the officer who has since been placed on administrative leave.

SLED is investigating the shooting. Chester Police Chief Eric Williams calling this shooting “traumatic” – saying it’s time for officers and residents to reflect.

