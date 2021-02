CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Food Lion has now opened where the old BI-LO grocery store was located on J-A Cochran Bypass in Chester County.

The change comes with a promise from Food Lion to provide weekly donations to organizations.

They kept 90-percent of of BI-LO’s previous employees, and the store says it will continue to provide low priced food for the area.

The store manager says he has worked for Food Lion for 40 years and he’s happy to be working right in his hometown of Chester.