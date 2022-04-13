Chester Murder Investigation Continues

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some neighbors in Chester County say its not unusual to hear gun shots randomly while they are home. Some of those latest shots, taking the life of a 27 year old.

Leaders say deputies were already patrolling the Saluda Street area when they heard gunshots in the Eureka Mill neighborhood this past Saturday, April 9th around 10:40 PM.

Within seconds law enforcement arrived to a home on 3rd street where one victim Quentin Linsey Williams, also known as Leo had been shot. Deputies worked to save him while they waited on EMS but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbors who did not want to speak on camera said they hear gunshots often and its scary. Grant Suskin with the Sheriff’s Office says there has been more crime in the area recently and investigators are actively working on this case, asking anyone with information to please come forward.

According to deputies, shell casings were found on the street leading towards the bottom of 3rd Street. The report goes on to say witnesses told police the victim, Williams, was outside alone when shots were heard.

Suskin says this makes the third murder for Chester County this year. In 2021 there were five total.

4/12/2022