CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A trip to the grocery store for milk resulted in a Chester man winning $2 million!

The Miller Dollar winner says stopped at the Food Lion on JA Cockran Bypass in Chester to pick up milk for his morning coffee and, after making his purchase, decided to purchase a Powerball ticket. That proved to be a good decision.

Food Lion in Chester receives $20-thousand dollars for being the winning store.