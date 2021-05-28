Chester makes History with an African American Council

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 News) – The City of Chester welcoming three new city council members and they are a part of history. For the first time ever, the city has an all African-American City Council. They held their first meeting virtually and we caught them in action. CN2’s Rae’L Jackson speaking with the new council members about their goals for the city .
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
A GoFundMe Page showing support to Tyler Terry has been taken...
CAMDEN , S.C. (CN2 News) - Alexander Cooke who is from Camden, South Carolina and is the Founder of the non-profit “Tomorrow for Today.”...
paid advertisement