Chester makes History with an African American Council

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 News) – The City of Chester welcoming three new city council members and they are a part of history. For the first time ever, the city has an all African-American City Council. They held their first meeting virtually and we caught them in action. CN2’s Rae’L Jackson speaking with the new council members about their goals for the city .
