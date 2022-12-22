Chester Healthcare Foundation Awards a $5,000 Grant to NAMI Piedmont Tri-County.

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester Healthcare Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to NAMI for expanding educational classes and support to the county.

In the new year the NAMI Basics Class will be available to families and caregivers dealing with children living with mental health and behavioral and emotional concerns.

See below full press release:

Chester Healthcare Foundation remains committed to raising awareness and providing support to those who live with a mental illness, their families, friends, and loved ones.

We want to thank the Chester Healthcare Foundation for enabling us to expand education classes and offer additional support to the Chester area. In particular, we are very excited that the NAMI BASICS Class will be offered in Chester beginning in 2023. This class affords families and caregivers of children living with behavioral, emotional, or mental health concerns an opportunity to come together, and learn from peer leaders, allowing the family to thrive with education, knowledge, and a deeper understanding that recovery they are not alone.

We invite the Tri-County communities to reach out and thank Chester Healthcare Foundation for allowing our mental health outreach not only to continue but also to expand in this area.

Please reach out to Jennifer Laughlin to learn more, she would be delighted to tell you more about our organization and how NAMI can help those who live with mental health concerns in your area. Jennifer can be reached at JenniferL@namipiedmont.org or at (803) 762 9165