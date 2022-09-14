Chester Deputies, Community Search for Missing 79 Yr. Old Woman

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 79 year old Judy Pate.

Deputies say Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn early Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers.

Officials say she was last seen walking towards the right side of the building.

SLED dispatched its helicopter and other personnel to help with the search on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone one who may know information about Pates whereabouts to call 911.