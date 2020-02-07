Chester County School Superintendent Announces Retirement

CHESTER, COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Chester County’s School Superintendent, Dr. Angela Bain, announced she will retire from her position at the end of June 2020. Her decision coming just days after Chester County residents voted down a $116.5 million school bond referendum which promised big changes and upgrades to the district’s buildings.

Bain has worked in education for 40 years. In a letter sent to the Chester County Board of Trustees, Bain said this will be her second retirement. She first retired from her position as Deputy Superintendent with the South Carolina Department of Education before coming to Chester in 2016. She says she looks forward to exploring other opportunities and to getting some rest.

“The students and staff of Chester County are very special to me,” said Dr. Bain in the letter announcing her retirement, “And I hope our various communities will support you as you continue to move forward in making the Chester County School District the best that it can be.”

Her full letter below: