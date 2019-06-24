Chester County Sheriff’s Office Will Provide More School Resource Officers

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) An agreement has been reached between the Chester County School District, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, and other county officials to bring more school resource officers to Chester County schools. Leaders signed the agreement this Monday afternoon, which says the sheriff’s office will provide five school resource officers to the middle and high schools in Chester County. That’s an increase from previous years, CN2’s Indira Eskieva with the details of the agreement.