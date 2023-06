CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is spending Tuesday, June 6th at the Gateway Conference Center getting a lesson in how to help those dealing with drug addiction.

It’s for an all new program called LEAD, or the Law enforcement Assisted Diversion Program, that the Sheriff will be implementing in an effort to rehabilitate low-level non-violent drug offenders.

CN2’s Zane Cina attending the training lecture to learn how Chester will benefit.