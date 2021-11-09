Chester County School District Leaders Speak About Lewisville High School Racial Incidents

CHESTER COUNTY , S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lewisville High School has been a hot topic of discussion. This past week students at Lewisville faced disciplinary action about a video they made that Chester County School leaders say included obscene language and mocked the death of George Floyd.

Chester County School District releasing a statement after Lewisville High School students were reported for that video District Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton mentioned. He says the video was against the student code of conduct.

“Consequences range from suspension to the most extreme we have at our disposal is expulsion,” says Dr. Sutton.

This is the second incident coming out of the Richburg high school. Earlier last month, a picture was circulated on social media of this water bottle. It was allegedly given to an African-American coach at Lewisville High. District leaders say they wanted to hear from students at the high school about what should be done.

Dr. Sutton says, “we allowed the students to speak to us about the things that have occurred and how to move forward from this because they stand united as a school at the school.”

In that sit down some students expressed that they’d like to see more table talks to speak about race issues. District leaders are also working to establish regular school assemblies and work with county and city leaders to begin community forums. State representatives for the area also weighed in.

South Carolina House of Representatives’ Annie E. McDaniel for District 41, shares, “I would love to see our adults, our community leaders, our churches, our non-profits and even our corporations –because you know corporations receive a lot of incentives to come into our communities. So, I believe they owe it to the communities to assist with their employees getting involved in the community and being a positive mentor in the community for children.”

Dr. Sutton says what begins in schools can spread to the community and it’s important to continue working together.

“We just want to make sure that the community and students understand that this is unacceptable. this kind of behavior of what occurred and that we’re all about, like I said, equity and inclusiveness and our school culture should be at a place where this kind of behavior is not even thought of by any student,” says Dr. Sutton.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with district leaders about these incidents and how they school and district plans to move forward.