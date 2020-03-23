Chester County Law Enforcement Center Temporarily Closed To Public

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C — Chester County remains in a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

To prepare for and respond to the evolving threats posed by this virus, and to maintain peace and order during this State of Emergency, the governor has directed law enforcement officers “to prohibit and disperse any gathering of people, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three (3) or more, if law enforcement determines, in their discretion, that any such gathering poses, or could pose, a threat to public health” .

Effective Tuesday, March 24th, the lobby of the Chester County Law Enforcement Center, located at 2740 Dawson Drive in Chester, will be temporarily closed to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to be fully operational and available to assist the public. However, the closing of the public lobby is intended to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 virus and adhere to CDC guidelines for the protection of the public, while keeping all employees healthy and operational.

Sheriff Max Dorsey has implemented alternative methods to provide public services typically conducted in the lobby area.

Instead of visiting the Law Enforcement Center to speak with a deputy, please call 911 and relay the necessary information to a dispatcher. A report will then be made. In some cases, these reports can be taken over the phone. However, when appropriate, a deputy will be dispatched to take the report.

If you need to re-acquire stolen property, call the non-emergency number (803-385-5433) and an investigator will reach out to make the necessary arrangements.

Inmate visitations have been suspended until further notice. Additionally, volunteer programs for the Detention Center have been temporarily suspended.

Although these measures are being taken for the time being, please know the Sheriff’s Office will maintain a very active presence throughout Chester County and will continue to enforce the law.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to ensure the safety of the community through proactive patrol and the rapid response to in-progress criminal activity.

Although the Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in its attention to the public and its personnel regarding COVID-19, emergency contact procedures remain unchanged. Dispatchers are extremely busy answering and dispatching calls in the fastest, most efficient manner.