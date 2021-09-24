Chester County EMS “COVID Unit” Ambulances Return

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County EMS says 40% of its callers have COVID like symptoms.

With the increase in calls and shortage of staff, the director asked county council to bring back two ambulances to help with the need.

You may recall in 2020 when the pandemic hit we did a story about those COVID units.

The director says they were able to stop using them for a time but now have had to bring them back, adding they are seeing even more of a need now than when the pandemic first began.

Director, Britt Lineberger adds the extra units help with longer transport times they are facing as area hospitals can be full.

Lineberger also wants to get the word out about its vaccination clinic set for Saturday, September 25th. It will be at EMS Headquarters which is 514 A. Government Driver, Chester from 8 AM until 4 PM.

You can simply sign up online by going to www.chestercounty.org and click on the “Get Vaccinated” icon. There you will select a time. It is free. He also said they are doing antibody testing. You can learn more by calling (803) 377-1132.