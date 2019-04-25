Chester County Cancels School on May 1st Ahead of Teacher Rally

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Chester County School District announced their schools will be closed next Wednesday, May 1st, because of a state-wide teacher rally. Teachers across the state of South Carolina are taking next Wednesday off to protest at the state house for reforms and better pay. CN2 News is told the Chester County School District is the first in the state to make the bold decision to cancel school on that day. CN2’s Indira Eskieva speaking with the superintendent on what prompted her to make the decision.