Chester Co. new administrator begins journey

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County’s first administrator beginning his journey in the position this week.

Brian Hester and his family coming from Florida, now making Chester County home.

Hester was hired after several months of searching for a new leader.

In 2020 residents in the county voted to change the form of government to where council appoints the administrator.

Hester says he knows the position he is now in comes with a past, but he’s ready to gain the trust of the community as well as move it forward.

