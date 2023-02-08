Chester Co. Council names new county administrator

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a long process, Chester County has finally named its first county administrator.

Council members voted unanimously in Monday’s meeting to hire Brian Hester.

Hester, a South Carolina native is currently the chief deputy with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. His start date in Chester is March 20th.

The search comes after former County Supervisor, Shane Stuart was charged with trafficking meth, conspiracy and office misconduct in 2020.

He was removed from his position and Dr. Wylie Fredrick has served as interim supervisor since then.

In 2020 residents in the county voted to change the form of government to where council appoints the administrator. A search firm was hired to help in the search in April of last year.

Councilman Pete Wilson for District four says he’s been with the council through the ups and downs and is excited about Hester joining the team.

He says Hester has a proven record of financial management and manages a budget over 96 million dollars and 800 employees currently.

