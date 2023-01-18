Cheslie Kryst’s Mom Takes Suicide Message to National Stage During Miss Universe Pageant

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Miss Universe pageant was recently held in New Orleans. It was the 71st event and they took the time to remember and honor York County native Cheslie Kryst. A beautiful young woman who battled high functioning depression and tragically took her own life almost one year ago on January 30, 2022 in NYC.

Her mother, April Simpkins was Cheslie’s biggest supporter in life and continues to be her strongest advocate in death. Sharing with the world at the pageant, “Just because someone tells you they’re fine doesn’t mean they are. We all need to listen when we check in on our strong friends. Create a safe space so they have room to share if they are challenged. Most importantly we really need to listen.”

She went on to share a new partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The organization has established the Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for mental health that will focus, according to Simpkins, on mental health challenges including high functioning depression.

Simpkins speech and a beautiful video about Cheslie lasted nearly 5 minutes. She shared how much she and her family have appreciated the organizations support. She also shared on Facebook, “Last weekend was amazing!! I can’t put into words how much love I felt from so many incredible people who were touched by my baby girl. I honestly could feel Cheslie’s presence everywhere. I felt it in every smile, hug, and kind word. Thank you all for enveloping me with so much warmth and genuine affection. I needed that more than you know.”

Watch the full video of her speech here:

https://www.facebook.com/april.simpkins.71/videos/536340261801529

If you are considering suicide, please reach out for help. 1-800-950-NAMI

