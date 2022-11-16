Chefs For Seniors Making Meals in the Home of Clients

INDIAN LANCE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One local business owner is not delivering meals to the homes of his clients he is making the meals in the homes of of his clients.

Chefs for Senior’s provides delicious healthy meals, cooked right in your home, based on your needs and individual preferences.

Ideal for those who not able to leave the house, Chef Jeff Stackhous cooks the meal for his clients in their homes, and though it was designed for Senior Citizens, he is finding more active families are hiring his service as well.

Chefs for Seniors offers a wide variety of food options from their own menu, or if there are those that have dietary restrictions they will work with the individual to come up with something that is just right for them.

We caught up with Stackhouse while he was cooking for senior, Gary Lieberman

This is a great way for seniors that may not be able to cook for themselves, no longer want to cook or just not able to to make sure the they have a healthy and well-made meal.

