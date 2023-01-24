Charter School Raising Funds Following $120,000 Budget Cut

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Palmetto School has been offering a Kindergarten through 8th grade education since 2004 in Rock Hill, and have made it their mission to give students the one on one attention they feel Public Schools can’t offer.

The Charter School is sponsored by Rock Hill School District but doesn’t receive the same funding, relying on donations to cover more than 80 percent of their entire budget.

Recently a $120,000 budget cut has caused the educators to ask for help in raising $1,000,000 through a GoFundMe Page to keep some of the school’s programs alive.

CN2’s Zane Cina learning what the school means to students.

Anyone interested in donating to the school can do so by searching for The Palmetto School of Rock Hill on gofundme.com, or by clicking the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-palmetto-school-of-rock-hill

1/23/2022 - CN2 NEWS