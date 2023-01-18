YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nation Ford Land Trust will host a ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate the lives of the 144 gravesites dating from 1780 to 1865 that had been found on private property south of Rock Hill.

Press Release:

Graves of 144 enslaved Africans discovered on Rock Hill Property

Nation Ford Land Trust to host ceremony to celebrate the lives of, “The 144: Honoring the Lost Ancestors”

The graves of 144 enslaved Africans from the pre-emancipation era of American history were discovered on private property just south of Rock Hill, SC. After finding a small number of fieldstones with initials carved on them, the owners of the property conducted extensive research with the help of archaeologists to map and determine the number of graves present. Their research revealed 144 gravesites dating from 1780-1865 as well as the identity of the plantation they were associated with.

After 200 years of neglect, Nation Ford Land Trust will host a ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate the lives of, “The 144.”

“When I first learned that a few newly discovered gravesites had been uncovered, I knew immediately that something historic and significantly important was unfolding right before our eyes,” said Steve Hamilton, Executive Director of Nation Ford Land Trust. “I felt, as did the property owners, that this moment in time needed to be properly and respectfully documented, recorded and preserved for this and future generations.”

Members of the public and representatives of the media are invited to join the Nation Ford Land Trust and property owners on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for the ceremony, “The 144: Honoring the Lost Ancestors”.

“The 144: Honoring the Lost Ancestors”

Saturday, February 25, 2023, 2:30 pm- 4:00 pm

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Corey D.B. Walker, Interim Dean of the School of Divinity and Director of African American Studies at Wake Forest University

Q&A Panel with the property owners and Nation Ford Land Trust moderated by Emiene Wright of Our State Magazine

Attendees will have the opportunity to visit the graveyard immediately following the program. In homage to “The 144,” Nation Ford Land Trust will extend 144 tickets to the public. Tickets will be sold for $75 beginning January 18, 2023. Purchase tickets to “The 144: Honoring the Lost Ancestors” at http://www.nationfordlandtrust.org/the-144/.

Out of respect for the property owners, the address of the gravesites and “The 144” ceremony will be announced at a later date.

About Nation Ford Land Trust:

Nation Ford Land Trust is dedicated to the preservation of open spaces, natural beauty, and the scenic heritage of the York County, South Carolina area. Nation Ford Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more, visit www.nationfordlandtrust.org/.