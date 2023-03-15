Celebrating Ms. DeMeio: South Carolina Teacher of the Year Finalist

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Riverview Elementary School’s Amanda DeMeio was surprised by the State Superintendent of Education with the news that she had been selected as one of five finalists for the prestigious South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

The award recognizes exceptional teachers and strengthens the teaching force, while aiding in both retention and recruitment of educators. The Teacher of the Year program provides a national platform to celebrate the best in the profession.

Mentoring, coaching and leading by example are some of the ways DeMeio supports students in her 18-year-long career as an educator. She has a bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education from Ohio University and a master’s in Teacher Leadership from National University.

DeMeio is one of five finalists and will be awarded $10,000 to advance to the next phase of the competition. The overall winner of the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 26 will receive a grand prize of $25,000 and will also be gifted with a brand new BMW for a year, during which time they will mentor, give speeches, lead the State Teacher Forum and be a representative for all 55,000 educators.

See below full release

RIVERVIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL’S AMANDA DEMEIO SELECTED AS STATE TEACHER OF THE YEAR FINALIST

FORT MILL, SC — State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver surprised Riverview Elementary School’s Amanda DeMeio today with news that she has been selected as one of five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

“I truly believe that reading is a superpower, and the effort that Mandy puts into teaching her students to read is inspirational,” said Superintendent Weaver. “Riverview Elementary and Fort Mill School District are fortunate to have her talents, and we are ecstatic to highlight them.”

In addition to serving students, DeMeio mentors and coaches teachers, models lessons, and engages in collaborative learning. She obtained her bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education from Ohio University, and a master’s in Teacher Leadership from National University. This is her 18th year as an educator.

“We are very proud to have Mandy DeMeio representing the Fort Mill School District as a finalist for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year,” said Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps. “Her service to the students and staff in the district has been outstanding. She is a wonderful representative of the teachers we have in Fort Mill and her commitment to education has impacted the lives of many students and fellow educators.”

Growing up in a town surrounded by poverty and poor education, reading gave DeMeio the chance to dream outside of her world and motivated her to strive for more. Her desire to become a teacher was influenced by her mother’s teaching career, her passion for reading, and her commitment to education.

DeMeio’s work has enhanced teachers’ capacity to support and differentiate student learning. She received the STAR Renaissance Distinguished Educator Award for her use of data analysis to maximize student growth.

As one of five finalists, DeMeio will receive $10,000 and go on to the next stage of competition which involves an interview with a team of expert judges. The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 26 in Columbia.

The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 55,000 educators.

The Teacher of the Year program celebrates excellence and strengthens the teaching force by honoring and recognizing exceptional teachers on the district, state, and national levels. The Teacher of the Year Awards not only assist in retention efforts but serve as a powerful recruitment tool to the educator profession.