Celebrating Mr. Williams: South Carolina Teacher of the Year Finalist

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina State Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver, issued the news today to Clover High School’s Wayne Williams that he had been selected as one of five finalists for the prestigious South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.

Williams who teaches Engineering and Mechatronics at Clover High School’s Applied Technology Center says the announcement blew his mind, as for him teaching is all about the students, not the accolades.

Williams, who as been teaching for 9 years, added, “I think to be a good teacher, someone that’s going to make a difference to young people…It goes beyond the classroom.”

Williams is one of five finalists, which includes Fort Mill’s Riverview Teacher Amanda DeMeio. Finalist are awarded $10,000 to advance to the next phase of the competition. The overall winner of the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Celebration on April 26 will receive a grand prize of $25,000 and will also be gifted with a brand new BMW for a year, during which time they will mentor, give speeches, lead the State Teacher Forum and be a representative for all 55,000 educators.

See Related Link: Celebrating Ms. DeMeio: South Carolina Teacher of the Year Finalist