Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Looking for a way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Thursday, May 5th? There are many ways to fiesta in the Tri-County!

Old Town Rock Hill says Cinco de Mayo at Main Street Live is taking over Old Town!

There will be performances, music, balloons animals and more in downtown Rock Hill!

The event is free and fun for the entire family.

Organizers are asking those who come to stop by local restaurants and shops downtown to support local! The event is from 5 PM until 9 PM.

The town of York is also holding a Cinco de Mayo event on Thursday at 6 PM at city market.

The city’s first annual event will include a dj, bounce house and piñatas for kids, authentic Mexican ice cream from Bajo Cero San Marcos, margarita specials from Rosita’s Cantina, Grapevine Beer Garden specials and more.

Papa Docs in Lake Wylie is also holding a Cinco de Mayo event.

Come experience $5.00 margaritas and $4.00 Coronas all day!

Plus, Carolina Brew Supply in Rock Hill is also holding its Cinco de Mayo event and trivia night from 7 PM until 9 PM.

LRB Riverwalk is also holding a Cinco de Mayo event with specials and live music from 7 PM until 9 PM.