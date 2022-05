YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Choral Society is celebrating its 40th season with a concert this Sunday, May 22.

The York County Choral Society is an auditioned choral ensemble comprised of the area’s finest singers.

The concert on Sunday will feature music of one of the most important choral works from the romantic period.

Performers say once you attend one concert, you will come back for more.

York County Choral Society

Oakland Baptist Church

1067 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill SC 29732

website: https://yorkcountychoralsociety.org/concerts/upcoming/