CN2 Today – Celebrate the arrival of Spring with 10 days of fun during Come-See-Me

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With 10 days of entertaining activities for the entire family, a trip to the Come-See-Me Festival is an ideal opportunity for a mini-vacation.

Everyone in the family will enjoy events from lunch at Glencairn Gardens, the Mayor’s Frog Jump, a barbeque cook-off to the grand finale featuring great music, food and fireworks it will be a fantastic way to celebrate the arrival of Spring.

As you plan your visit to this annual event, take some time to explore the historic sites and charming areas of Rock Hill and York County such as Winthrop University, the Textile Corridor, and the city’s original neighborhoods.

