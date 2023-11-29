Celebrate Taco Tuesday with ¢50 tacos at Las Americas Supermarket

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With rising food costs, finding a deal is worth every cent and at Las Americas Supermarket in Rock Hill every Tuesday they offer 50 cent tacos.

See how you can get in the taco action in tonight’s CN2 business spotlight.

Las Americas Supermarket, located off Cherry Road in Rock Hill, says it always sees a crowd on Tuesday nights as the store offers ¢50 tacos.

The Tacos are hand made with fresh tortillas and are made right in front of you. They offer the tacos from 5 to 9 PM.

While they only do this once a week, they still offer a wide selection of authentic Mexican cuisine throughout the week.

