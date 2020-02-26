CDC Urges Schools to Prepare for Coronavirus

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports 53 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the United States. Now the CDC wants schools to be prepared in case the virus spreads to classrooms.

“If there was a scenario were there was an infectious disease that was reported in one of our schools, we want [parents] to know that there are protocols that have been well prepared by the state,” said Bryan Vaughn with the Lancaster County School District Safety and Transportation.

Vaughn says several parents have reached out to him with concerns of the coronavirus spreading. The Lancaster County School District is working closely with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to monitor infectious diseases like the coronavirus.

“We are constantly looking at the world and the community. When we see things going on,” said Vaugn, “We want to make sure that we’re prepared because we’re responsible for a lot of children.”

The CDC released a list of recommendations for how to protect yourself against the coronavirus, saying though the average American has a low risk of being infected with the new virus, it’s best to err on the side of caution.

The Fort Mill School District released a statement saying, “We will work closely with our contacts at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) to stay informed of any developments of confirmed cases in the U.S. and implement any recommendations or guidelines from the CDC or SC DHEC as they are determined.”