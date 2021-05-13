CDC Says Those Fully Vaccinated Can Resume Normal Activities w/o Masks & No Social Distancing

(CN2 NEWS) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now resume activities as you did before the pandemic.

The new guidance from the CDC says those fully vaccinated can do those activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Some exceptions do apply like where masks are required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

The CDC says in general people are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after their second dose of a 2-dose series and 2 weeks after a single-dose like the Janssen Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

If you are not fully vaccinated the CDC recommends to still wear a mask and social distance.

For more guidance and information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html