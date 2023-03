ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fort Mill School District’s Catawba Ridge High School’s news program – Copper Heads Up went to the Student Television Network national competition in Long Beach, California.

The news team brought home multiple wins including 1st place anchor team for anchors Hannah Watts and Eric Johnson, and the Broadcast Excellence Award for Best Daily Taped High School Show.

Congratulations to the team and their instructor Karin McKemey.