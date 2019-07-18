Catawba Ridge Baseball Camp

The Catawba Ridge Baseball Team enjoying their very first summer baseball camp! The campers enjoyed cooling off today by practicing sliding today on a slip and slide!

Also, Northwestern High School hired three alumni for head coaching positions for the swim, baseball, and softball programs.

Bridget Baker, a 2013 graduate, will take over the swim program.

Baker swam competitively for over 14 years.

She is currently a first grade teacher at India Hook Elementary School.

Next up, Ryan Hunt, will take the reins as the head baseball coach for the Trojans.

Hunt is a familiar face around the Trojans diamond serving on the baseball staff since 2009.

He has been the head coach for the C-team and junior varsity teams and most recently the assistant varsity coach.

Hunt graduated in 2006 from Northwestern and was part of the first 5-A baseball state championship staff in 2017.

Hunt is also the wide receiver coach for the football team.

Finally, Andy White will step up from the head junior varsity softball coach to the head varsity coach.

White, a 1996 graduate, is a 19 year veteran of the Trojan softball staff.

He has also been a member of the Trojans football coaching staff for 19 years,

He currently works as a job coach on campus in the ESE department.