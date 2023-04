TEGA CAY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A wonderful new space on the outskirts of Tega Cay is now officially open for fun! Catawba Park opened back in October of 2022, but this past weekend was the official dedication. Council members throwing out pitches and little league games taking place on the various fields. Click video above for more details.

https://www.tegacaysc.org/1714/Catawba-Park