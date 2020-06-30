Catawba Nuclear Station Celebrates Powering the Carolinas Since 1985

YORK, S.C. – Catawba Nuclear Station will celebrated 35 years of operation on June 29th.

The power plant began generating electricity to help meet the Piedmont Carolinas’ energy needs in 1985. During the past 35 years, the station has produced over 594 million megawatt-hours of electricity. Often recognized in the power industry as one of the most efficient and well-run plants, Catawba has an excellent safety record.

“Operating Catawba safely and reliability to power the needs of our communities has been a priority from day one, and the commitment continues each and every day,” said Tom Simril, Catawba’s site vice president. “Every job and task is performed with personal and nuclear safety in mind.”

A peak construction crew of 4,000 people completed the plant in 1985 at a cost of $3.5 billion.

The third and last nuclear plant built by Duke Energy, Catawba joined Oconee and McGuire Nuclear Stations. The company acquired Harris, Brunswick and Robinson Nuclear Plants as part of its 2012 merger with Progress Energy to round out its nuclear fleet. Today, the 11 nuclear units generate about half the company’s electricity in the Carolinas.

“The electricity we generate is certainly important to the vitality of the region. In addition, the spirit of volunteering by Catawba’s approximately 800 employees, defines who and what we are,” Simril said. “We’ve built a partnership with our surrounding communities and we want to thank our neighbors for supporting our operations for the past 35 years and for years to come.”

Catawba Nuclear Station is owned jointly by North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number 1, North Carolina Electric Membership Corp., Piedmont Municipal Power Agency and Duke Energy.