Catawba Indian Nation Celebrating Yap Yè Iswà Festival

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catawba Cultural Center is celebrating Yap Yè Iswà Festival (Day of the Catawba’s) and the community is invited to explore the rich Catawba history and culture. Visitors will see the cultural drumming and dancing, eat the famous corn from the fire pit, learn from speakers and what determines a culture from their garbage.

The only Federally recognized tribe in South Carolina, The Catawba Indian Nation tribe is still active and alive after many changes in its 6 thousand years.

Want to go?

1536 Tom Steven Rd, Rock Hill, SC 2973

November 19 | 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Catawba Cultural Center