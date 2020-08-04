Carowinds To Remain Closed For Remainder Of 2020 Due To COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. – Carowinds will remain closed for the rest of 2020 because of challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, park leaders say.

With the diminishing number of calendar days left in the 2020 operating season, as well as limited visibility from state and local officials as to when a park opening is possible, the decision has been made to remain closed.

The park will continue to work with public health authorities to ensure guests can return to fun in a safe environment next season.

“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Pat Jones, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority. Although we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 leads us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year. We look forward to a great 2021 season with new rides, attractions, and entertainment for the whole family. We thank our guests and associates for their continued loyalty and support during this challenging time.”

Information and frequently asked questions are available at carowinds.com.

Coming to Carowinds in 2021

Guests will enjoy world-class water slide racing at Carowinds in 2021 when Boogie Board Racer, the longest mat racing slide in the Southeast, debuts next summer at Carolina Harbor water park.

The new Grand Carnivale nighttime international festival and street party is expected to debut in 2021. This festival celebrates global culture on a grand scale. Its Spectacle of Color parade is a highlight of the festival with extravagantly decorated and brightly lit floats as well as lavishly costumed street performers.

In a commitment to its valued season passholders, Carowinds had previously extended the validity of 2020 passes and add-on products through to 2021. Additionally, passholders will receive a Pass Perks™ Loyalty Reward valid for purchases within the park next season. Season Passes for 2021 will go on sale beginning Sept. 8, 2020.