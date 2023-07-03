Carowinds’ rollercoaster closes after visitor discovers crack in support beam

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Carowinds’ largest and tallest rollercoaster, Fury 325 is closed indefinitely to riders after a visitor discovered a crack in a support beam on the ride last Friday.

Visitor and passholder, Jeremy Wagner says he was visiting the park with family when he noticed the crack. He says he was waiting on his family to finish riding rides when the crack caught his high and he rushed to alert security.

He then called Charlotte Fire Department and learned the ride was shut down for investigation.

In a video Wagner took of the crack, you can see it move as riders zoom by it on the ride.

Wagner says his daughter and niece rode Fury 325 8 times on Friday before he noticed the crack.

Carowinds released the following statement to media outlets:

“Carowinds closed Friday, June 30, Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

According to CN2 News’ partners, WSOC, the North Carolina Department of Labor will be at Carowinds on Monday to inspect Fury 325.

Wagner says this will no keep him from, returning to Carowinds, but he hopes the amusement park will make it public on its app when rides are inspected and safe.

Fury 325 is known as the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.