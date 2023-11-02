Carowinds parent company Cedar Fair announces $8 billion merger with Six Flags

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Cedar Fair have announced they have entered into a merger agreement to combine the two companies.

They say this merger will lead the combined company as an amusement park operator in the highly competitive leisure space with an expanded and diversified footprint, a more robust operating model, and a strong revenue and cash flow generation profile.

Cedar Fair is the parent company of 16 different amusement parks, one of which is Carowinds.

Richard Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cedar Fair said “Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance. Together, we will have an expanded and complementary portfolio of attractive assets and intellectual property to deliver engaging entertainment experiences for guests. The combination also creates an enhanced financial profile with strong cash flow generation to accelerate investments in our parks to delight our guests, driving increased levels of demand and in-park value and spending. I have great respect for the Six Flags team and look forward to joining forces as we embark on this next chapter together.”

According to the official release the combined company will be led by a proven management team that reflects the strengths and capabilities of both organizations.

They say the combined company will operate under the name Six Flags.

Selim Bassoul, President and Chief Executive Officer of Six Flags said “The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair will redefine our guests’ amusement park experience as we combine the best of both companies. Six Flags and Cedar Fair share a strong cultural alignment, operating philosophy, and steadfast commitment to providing consumers with thrilling experiences. By combining our operational models and technology platforms, we expect to accelerate our transformation activities and unlock new potential for our parks. We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our combined platform for the benefit of our guests, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.”