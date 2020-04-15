Carowinds Extends Season Passes Through 2021 Due To Coronavirus

FORT MILL, S.C. — Good news for season pass holders!

Carowinds Amusement Park has announced that it will extend 2020 season passes and season pass add-ons, such as all-season meal and drink deals, through 2021.

COVID-19 has shut down businesses across the country. With Carowinds extending its closure, people have been unable to use their passes.

For 2020 Season pass holders participating in Carowinds’ Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8th and will remain suspended while the park is closed.

“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe,” Carowinds General Manager Pat Jones said. “This is a challenging time for us all, and we thank season pass holders for their understanding and loyalty to Carowinds.”