Carolina Pharmacy Offering Pfizer Vaccine for 12 & Up

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the CDC says those 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine, an area pharmacy wanted to get its hands on the shots.

Carolina Pharmacy wants the community to know it now has the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older available. That’s in addition to the Moderna Vaccine and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Dr. Libby Hartjes with Carolina Pharmacy says she’s had parents voice their concerns about their children’s safety when it comes to the virus.

She says national health experts say children do have a good response to creating high amounts of antibodies of the virus.

Dr. Hartjes adds they have tons of vaccines available and same day appointments at their locations in Lancaster and Rock Hill as well as their charlotte locations.

There is a parental consent for minors. You can sign up online at www.carolinapharmacy.com.