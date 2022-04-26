Carolina Gamecocks Welcome Coach Beamer Tonight in Fort Lawn

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The first stop of many, The Carolina Gamecock Club is saying there are a limited number of tickets still up for grabs for this evening’s Welcome Home Tour honoring Head Coach, Shane Beamer at the Catawba Fish Camp in Fort Lawn.

The Lancaster Gamecock Club says Coach Beamer, along with other football coaches, members of the Gamecock Club, Cheerleaders and Cocky will be available to answer questions and sign autographs beginning at 5:15 pm.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Catawba Fish Camp

6131 Lancaster Hwy, Fort Lawn, SC

Tickets $25 – includes one-trip seafood buffet line and tea

Purchase Tickets:

Catawba Tire Company

S. Main Street | Lancaster, SC

or click here Gamecock Facebook