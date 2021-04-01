Carolina Connection – State of the Catawba Indian Nation

CATAWBA NATION, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) New updates coming from the Catawba Indian Nation, on how they’ve dealt with the pandemic, new programs and the COVID vaccine.

The Indian Health Services are providing COVID vaccines directly to the Catawba Indian Nation.

So far, 1,600 vaccines have come in and the Catawba Service Unit has administered nearly 1,300 doses.

The CSU is providing vaccines to tribal members and spouses, 18 and older.

CN2 is speaking with the Nation’s leaders about how they’ve navigated through the pandemic.