Carolina Connection – Senator Lindsey Graham In Rock Hill Campaigning For President Trump

ROCK HILL, S.C. — US Senator Lindsey Graham returned to Rock Hill to campaign for President Donald Trump who was visiting Charlotte to rally supporters.

He stopped by the studio to talk with CN2’s Laurabree Monday and Lucas McFadden on a variety of topics.

Graham says he and Trump have their differences, but have some to work together. The South Carolina native says he just wants him successful.

The senator says Trump has united the Republican Party, cut taxes, added conservative judges, strengthened the military and is pro-life.

Graham also discussed the Coronavirus. While he says it’s a serious problem, it’s also not the plague. Citizens – he says – should do what they would do to prevent the flu.

In the video above, learn more on Graham’s platforms, as well as his thoughts on Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s win in South Carolina and a message he has for the Democratic party.