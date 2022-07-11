Carolina Connection – School Supply Drive – Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s that time of year again! The time of year where parents and teachers are planning for a new school year by collecting supplies for the classroom and book bags.

Jessica Davis, and colleagues, are helping parents and teachers by hosting School Supply Drives around Lancaster County. The team will be at locations in and around Lancaster collecting for the Lancaster County School District from now until the end of July.

School Supply Drive Locations:

Workout Anytime Lancaster

1200 Hwy. 8 Bypass

Indian Land YMCA

2816 Worldreach Dr.

The Magic Canvas

2012 Bridgemill Dr. Suite 104, Indian Land

School Supply Needs:

Pencils

Markers

Paper

Crayons

Index Cards

Disinfectant wipes

Scissors

Binders

Sanitizer

