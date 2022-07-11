Carolina Connection – School Supply Drive – Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s that time of year again! The time of year where parents and teachers are planning for a new school year by collecting supplies for the classroom and book bags.
Jessica Davis, and colleagues, are helping parents and teachers by hosting School Supply Drives around Lancaster County. The team will be at locations in and around Lancaster collecting for the Lancaster County School District from now until the end of July.
School Supply Drive Locations:
Workout Anytime Lancaster
1200 Hwy. 8 Bypass
Indian Land YMCA
2816 Worldreach Dr.
The Magic Canvas
2012 Bridgemill Dr. Suite 104, Indian Land
School Supply Needs:
Pencils
Markers
Paper
Crayons
Index Cards
Disinfectant wipes
Scissors
Binders
Sanitizer
Carolina Connection is sponsored by Wild Birds Unlimited.