Carolina Connection – School Choice Bill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden catching up with Senator Wes Clymer discussing a bill he’s sponsoring called the Education Scholarship Account. It was just passed recently by the South Carolina Senate. Others as we’ve reported are against the bill, but here’s what Climer has to say and why he is for the bill. 

Previous articleCN2 Picture of the Day 4-4-2022

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR